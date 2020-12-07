FRANKLIN — Helen K. Proulx, 98, a resident of Franklin for many years, died at her home on Saturday, December 5, 2020, with family at her side. Helen was born in Franklin, March 7, 1922, daughter of Anthony and Mary (Wojcik) Soltys. She grew up on a farm on Pleasant Street in Northfield, and attended schools in Franklin and later graduated from Franklin High School. From the time she was a young girl she wanted to be a nurse. Helen began her training at Nashua Memorial Hospital and later worked at Hale Hospital in Haverhill, MA where she received her cap. She went on to Methodist Hospital in Los Angeles before returning to Franklin. She married Lionel L. Proulx, March 11, 1944. She and Lionel purchased 22-24 View St. on July 15, 1958. She was employed for 25 years as a nurse at Franklin Hospital. Helen later retired in 1986 as Director of Nurses at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton after 18 years of service there. She was known to have a wonderful relationship with the veterans and her staff during those years. Helen loved to travel throughout the US. Helen was a parishioner of St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Franklin. She so enjoyed cooking, gardening and watching the Red Sox. Her family has Helen’s “Galumpki” kettle which is going to be retired in the Cooking Hall of Fame! She was predeceased by her husband, Lionel L Proulx, who died in 1976. She also was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Frank Soltys.
She leaves one daughter, Janice (Proulx) Romano of Northfield; and two sons, Gary M. Proulx and his wife Gavina (Bennie) of Alameda, CA, and Stephen L Proulx and his wife Karen (Robinson) of Franklin; three grandchildren, James Proulx, Jeffrey Proulx and Michael Romano; along with five great-grandchildren.
Following Helen’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A Mass to celebrate Helen’s life will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church, 108 School St., in Franklin. In accordance with state and local guidelines, all attendees must wear face-coverings and adhere to social distancing. Spring burial will be in the family lot, next to Lionel at Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Helen’s name to NHVH Resident Benefit Fund c/o New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, New Hampshire.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
