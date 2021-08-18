LACONIA — Helen K. Curran, 84, died peacefully at home in Laconia, NH, on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Helen was born in Boston, MA, on January 29, 1937, to Thomas and Winifred Kelly. She spent many years raising her family in Billerica, MA, before retiring to Lake Winnipesaukee with her husband Robert in 1998.
Helen was known for her warm smile and her many creative talents, including knitting, sewing and quilting. She made beautiful quilts, including hundreds of baby quilts that she would lovingly donate to Project Linus and other causes.
Helen is survived by her loving husband and dance partner of over 60 years, Robert J. Curran; their children, Steve and Cate Curran, Dennis and Diana Curran, Doug Curran and Nancy Mitchell, Kelly McCarthy, and Lynne Curran. She was known as “Eema” to her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Helen was one of six siblings and is survived by her brother, Robert Kelly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
A Graveside Service be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the New Hampshire State Veteran’s Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggest memorial contributions in Helen’s name be made to Project Linus, PO Box 1548, Belton MO 64012 or to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury St, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
