LACONIA — Helen G. Brotherston, 101, died on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Helen was born on June 17, 1917, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of George and Catherine (Agnew) Hobbs.
Helen was as sales clerk for many years for Arnold Constable and Kings Mart.
Helen enjoyed singing and decorating her home. She loved birthdays as well as the lord and her family. Helen will be remembered for her grand entrances with a “tada tada.”
Helen is survived by four daughters, Patty Daley of Laconia, Kay Accornero of Front Royal, Virginia, June Brotherston of Concord, and Nancy Cullen of Laconia; 13 grandchildren, Eileen, Kevin, Dan, Mike, Frank, Jon, Pamela, Lori, Jonathan, Samuel, Michael, Mark, and Matthew Sr.; 17 great-grandchildren, Daniel, Jonathan, Ryan, Erin, Mallory, Lucas, Jeffrey, Nicole, Jake, Nicholas, Emily, Megan, Connor, Rebekah, Cameron, Charlotte, and Matthew Jr.; five great-great-grandchildren, Owen, Kenly, Raelyn, Cadence, and Sierra; two nieces, Karen and Carol; and a nephew, Barry.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John A. Brotherston; and two sisters, Grace Bergen and Evelyn Luskey.
Calling hours and a funeral service were on Monday, Jan. 7, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia. Burial will be in Bayside Cemetery in the spring.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 406 Court St., Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, assisted the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
