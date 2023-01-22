Helen E. Newhall, 85

SANBORNTON — Reverend Helen "Betty" Elizabeth Newhall, 85, of Brook Road, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Pyareo Home.
Betty was born on Feb. 3, 1937, in Everett, Massachusetts, to the late Allen and Helen (Corcum) Cook.
Betty attended Everett schools prior to marrying the love of her life, Reverend Prescott Newhall, in 1955. Together they raised their four children and became pastors at the Church of the Nazarene in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, and Malden, Massachusetts. Upon moving to Plymouth in 2000, she continued to serve the Lord, volunteering in local churches and hospitals. Betty loved to cook, crochet, spend time with her beloved pets and most of all, spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty was known for her smile, which could light up a room.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Prescott Newhall and his wife Kathy of North Reading, Massachusetts, and James Newhall and his wife Elizabeth of Tewksbury, Massachusetts; two daughters, Barbara Baker and her fiancé Mike Morin, of Nashua, and Elizabeth "Beth" Brown and her husband Mark Brown Sr. of Belmont; nine grandchildren, Brad Baker, Shannon Jensen, Beth Furtado, Amanda Brown, Mark Brown Jr., Kyle Newhall, Danielle Newhall, Kevin Newhall, and Ryan Newhall; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband "Pres" in 2009.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the First Church of the Nazarene, 529 Eastern Ave., Malden, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Betty’s name to Pyareo Home Assisted Living, 333 Brook Road, Sanbornton, NH 03269, or New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
