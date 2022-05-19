LACONIA — Helen Claire (LaChance) Martell, 71, of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly and gained her angel wings on April 30.
Helen was born on July 6, 1950, in Laconia, and lived there her entire life. She was a passionate woman who adored her family, always put others first and was a hard, dedicated worker who always put others before herself. She is loved by many for so many reasons; her smile, her laughter, the sparkle in her eye, and all of the little things she did to make everyone feel so special... and as she always said, “I love you forever (+ 1 day)” we shall also miss her forever and ever.
Helen is predeceased by her mother Carolyn Hope (Grimston) LaChance, born July 27, 1920, died July 12, 1996; father Fernand Valere LaChance Sr., born Sept. 1, 1918, died Sept. 24, 1984; brothers Armand Paul LaChance, born July 20, 1944, died May 27, 2001, and Fernand Valere LaChance Jr., born Aug. 30, 1941, died Nov. 1981, as well as her beloved niece and goddaughter Rae Anne LaChance, born Dec. 26, 1970, died Oct. 29, 2015.
Left to cherish her memories and carry on her light are her beloved family and sisters, Theresa Marie Littlefield of Laconia, and Carol Ann Sargent of Belmont. She also leaves behind the love of her life, her husband, Harold A. Martell of Laconia, her beloved daughter Michelle M. (Martell) Allard, her son-in-law Eric L. Allard, and her so ever beloved grandson Evan R. Allard of Hopkinton, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends who were like family to her.
There will be a private burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Laconia, followed by a private gathering in remembrance of Helen’s beautiful life.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visitwilkinsonbeane.com.
