LACONIA — Helen Batten Robinson passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020, at her home in the Taylor Community. Helen succumbed to cancer in the end, but her family is grateful that she passed with little pain or suffering. Her last weeks were filled with love from her family and many friends, as she was able to enjoy her last days among them.
Helen was born in Richmond, Virginia, on Nov. 6, 1930, and enjoyed 89 long years, full of life. She spent her youth on the East Coast, following her dad as he interviewed campers for Camp Wulamat on Newfound Lake, in Bristol, New Hampshire. Her high school years were spent living with a friend in Long Island in order to attend a local high school there.
Helen earned her bachelor’s degree at Oberlin College, graduating in 1953 with a degree in Sociology with a minor in Physical Education. She settled in Greenwich, Connecticut, marrying veterinarian Dr. John Robinson in 1954.
Life was full, raising four sons and spending summers in New Hampshire assisting her mother in running the camp. Helen loved her neighborhood in Riverside Acres. She often entertained, hosting school picnics, annual Christmas Soup parties, and Boy Scout meetings. On top of this, she kept track of the family’s many pets — let alone her four sons!
Helen was active in her community as part of the Presbyterian church, Junior Women’s Club, Audubon and YWCA leadership for many years. She lived in Connecticut for three decades before moving north to Meredith, New Hampshire.
Life in New Hampshire was busy as ever, as Helen took over management of Camp Wulamat from her mother, which she then continued for nearly 40 years. The United Church of Christ was central to the Robinsons’ many years in Meredith. Helen took the lead on forming the New Hampshire Traumatic Brain Injury Association support network, as her third son, Andrew, was traumatically brain injured in an auto accident in the late ’70s. In Meredith, Altrusa International, the Circle Program, and the Squam Lakes Science Center received a substantial amount of her boundless energy, volunteering with each for decades, well into her eighties.
Summers were spent at Newfound Lake at Camp Wulamat with the campers she considered her extended family. The camp had been converted to a family camp in 1941, so the camp now welcomes the fourth generation of many families which continue to return each summer. Monday night dances, Wednesday bingo, and Friday campfires were traditions at camp that Helen cherished. An active conservationist who loved the outdoors and especially her lake, Helen was a longtime supporter of the Newfound Lake Region Association.
Helen and her husband, Jack, traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad to satisfy her endless curiosity about other peoples and cultures. Her adventuring took her to far-off lands such as Ireland, Greece, Africa, India, and Belize.
Helen is survived by her sons, John William Robinson, Junior and his wife, Monica Greenleaf, of Portsmouth; and James Baldwin Robinson and his wife, Elizabeth Robinson, of Weybridge, Vermont; and her daughter in-law, Mary Lou Robinson of Lyme. Helen will be missed by her six grandchildren, Brianna, Kate, Galen, Erin, Hadley, and Emily; as well as her two great-grandchildren, Alden and Reed.
She was predeceased by her husband, John William Robinson Sr., and her sons, Colin William Robinson of Lyme and Andrew Duncan Robinson of Meredith.
Two celebrations of her life are planned: Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Meredith; and at Camp Wulamat over Memorial Day Weekend.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.