MEREDITH — Helen Aroos Benneyan Houran, 91, of Meredith Bay Colony Club, Meredith, formerly of Campton and Cincinnati, passed away on January 7, 2021 from COVID-19.
Helen was born on March 29, 1929, the daughter of the late George and Ruth Smith Benneyan. She was a graduate of White Plains High School and of Mount Holyoke College, where she was “Benny” to her “fast crowd” Class of 1950 friends. She obtained her Masters in Sacred Music from the Southern Baptist Seminary.
Helen's life work was as a church musician, serving as pianist, organist, and choral director. She spent the last 25 years of her career as Minister of Music at the Mt. Washington Baptist Church in Cincinnati, before retiring to Campton, where she became part of the musical life of the Plymouth Congregational Church. She treasured her years as Choral Director of the Forest-Aires Women's Chorus in Cincinnati. Her musical tastes were eclectic, with favorite hymns ranging from “All Creatures Of Our God And King” to Louis Armstrong's “What A Wonderful World.”
Helen was an avid hiker, backpacker, snowshoer, whitewater canoeist, gardener, and bird watcher, and she shared her passion for the outdoors with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Steven Houran and his spouse Linda Peck of Laconia, and James Houran and his spouse Amy Cataruzolo Houran, of Portland, Maine; grandchildren, Nicole Nebeker, Rebecca Houran, Nathaniel Houran, Francesca Houran, and Stella Houran; three great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Joan Benneyan; her beloved nephews, nieces, and their children; and her many friends in New Hampshire, Ohio, and across the country.
She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Houran; her former husband, Clement Houran; her sister, Jean Kordalewski; brother-in-law, Andrew Kordalewski; and her brothers, Malcolm Benneyan and Robert Benneyan.
Due to COVID-19, Helen's family will schedule a remembrance at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Helen's memory to the Mt. Washington Baptist Church (www.mwbcares.net/donate) or to Mount Holyoke College (www.mtholyoke.edu/giving).
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.co
