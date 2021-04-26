HOLDERNESS — Helen Arlene Cote, 75, of Holderness, died April 10, 2021 at Mountain Ridge Health Care Center in Franklin, NH.
Helen was born in Plymouth, NH on February 25, 1946. She grew up in Plymouth and was a graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1954. She has been a resident of Holderness since 1965.
Helen worked at several jobs such as: Teacher’s Dairy Bar, J.J. Newberry’s, and Sprague Electric Company. She then became and Certified Teller at the Pemigewasset National Bank, where she spent many years.
Helen is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard I. Cote of Holderness; a son, Richard L. Cote of Gilford; a grandson, Bryce R. Cote of Gilford; a sister, Barbara Schulo of Junction City, KS; a brother, Dwayne Plume of Belmont, NH; nieces, and nephews.
Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
