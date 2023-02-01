Heidi L. Edgar

MEREDITH — Heidi Louise Edgar (Swartzwelder) passed away Jan. 26, following a brief illness.
Born in Salem, Massachusetts, to parents Priscilla (Elder) and William "Bill" Swartzwelder, Heidi was a member of the Laconia High School class of 1966. She spent her youth skiing both the slopes at Gunstock and the waves of Winnipesaukee. With artistic talents that blossomed at an early age, Heidi went on to study at both the Ringling School of Art and Design and the Art Institute of Boston. Despite her mother telling her she should go to secretarial school, Heidi pursued her passion for art while waiting tables at Hart's Turkey Farm to earn money for school.
The need to create was as essential to Heidi as food and water. She painted stunning watercolors that were featured in gallery shows around the region, along with illustrating the children’s book “A Home for Jamie.” Her career in the arts developed throughout her life, ranging from owning Swartzwelder Artworks where she created logo designs and signage for local businesses, to painting breathtaking murals in private homes, businesses, libraries and on the windows of the Prudential Center in Boston. She had a deep love of teaching both youth and adults through community and school-based art programs. Heidi loved nothing more than inspiring emerging artists to discover their gifts and share them with the world.
Heidi had a talent for seeing beauty everywhere, and a knack for finding something that was a unique shape and making art with it. She was known for making original pieces out of sourced items; many friends and loved ones received her creations ranging from a paintings on brown paper bags, to trees made of electrical wire. Most recently she enjoyed restoring the historic doll house on Becky’s Island on Winnipesaukee.
The only thing equal to her talents was her love of Michael, her husband of 42 years, and her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Mike Edgar, of Meredith; daughter, Whitney Blethen and son-in-law, Brandon, of Kittery, Maine; and granddaughters, Lyla and Celia; siblings, Marlis Clark and husband Dick, William Swartzwelder and Gretchen Shortway; cousins, Jennifer Stimac, Neil and Ruth Grant, and Gordon and Donna Grant; and the Edgar family held a special place in Heidi’s heart. She will be missed by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and beloved friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12, at noon, at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. We hope that those who attend will arrive in their most colorful, yet casual, clothing as Heidi was a lover of color and comfort. A recorded option will be made available for those who cannot attend in person. Email hedgarmemorial@outlook.com and the link can be sent upon request.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Laconia High School Art and Mural Club, Attn: Molly Greeley, 345 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246, as Heidi loved nurturing young artists and creating murals.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Edgar family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.