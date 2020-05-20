FRANKLIN — Heather Gaslin, 46, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Heather was born in Charlestown, South Carolina on March 15, 1974, the daughter of Richard and Mary Jane (Tucker) Kaye. She was a graduate of East Ridge High School in South Carolina, class of 1992. She has been a resident of Franklin for the past 17 years moving here from Florida. Heather was employed as the Kitchen Manager for the Headstart program for 12 years.
She was known for being many things: a loving wife, faithful and honest person, an amazing daughter and a caring mom and nana. She was the most selfless person you would ever meet. Making others happy is what made her happy. She had an infectious laugh and a smile that would fill your heart. Heather was an incredibly strong woman right up until the end. She loved making memories with friends, playing bingo, going on casino dates with her husband or movie dates with her mother. Heather would like going to Chili's with her daughters, camping trips with her son and making every holiday special for her grandkids by being there or sending fun holiday packages. The memories she has made with every single person in her life will never be forgotten, she will forever be missed.
Heather is survived by her husband, Jesse Lee Gaslin of Franklin, whom she married on April 24, 1999; her two daughters, Mary and Rebecca Kay; her son Cameron Jesse "CJ" Gaslin; her grandchildren, Heather Marden, Sawyer Newan, Liam Descoteaux, Jayce Descoteaux and Kayden Descoteaux. She is also survived by her mother and father and by her brother, Raymond Kaye.
According to her wishes, there will be no services held.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
