Hazen L. Smith Jr., 83

FRANKLIN — Hazen Lewis Smith Jr., 83, of Franklin, New Hampshire, passed away on October 7th, 2021 in the comfort of his own home following a period of declining health.
Born on December 29, 1937 in Orford, NH, he was the son of the late Hazen L. Smith and Lizzie (King) Batchelder.
Hazen was educated in the local schools, and received his high school diploma after he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956. Hazen proudly served his country as a first-class radioman from 1956 until he was honorably discharged in 1962.
He worked as a typesetter for the Concord Monitor for 43 years. After his retirement in 2007, he spent much of his free time on the Den Brae golf course with friends. He loved his family beyond comprehension, and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and many grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents, and three brothers, Glen, Russel, and Gene.
Hazen is survived by his wife Emma Smith (Lockwood) with whom he shared 58 years of love with. His daughter Kimberly Smith, and her husband Walter Avery of New Hampshire; his son Kevin Smith and his wife Stephanie Smith of Michigan. Hazen also has six grandchildren. He is survived by, Ashleigh Leppala (MI), Paige Avery (NH), Hazen Smith III (MI), Sydney Smith (MI), Parker Avery (NH), and Ashton Smith (MI). He is also survived by his two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Nora Leppala (MI). Finally, he is survived by two sisters, Lorraine Howland (Vermont), and Virginia Crowe (NH); and many nieces and nephews who loved him.
The world of those who loved Hazen is forever changed. He is loved beyond words and will never be forgotten.
Services will be held at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St. in Franklin on October 14, 2021. A visitation will be at 12 p.m., service at 1 p.m., and Hazen will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. with military honors at the NH veterans cemetery.
For those that would like to celebrate Hazen's life with his wife and family, there will be an open house at the home he shared with Emma on October 16, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
