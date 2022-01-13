Hayden L. Martz, 93

HILL — Hayden Leland Martz, 93, born April 22, 1928 of Hill, formerly from Danbury, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 6, 2022 at his home, peacefully with family at his side. Philippians 1:21 “For me to live is Christ and to die is gain.” II Timothy 4:7 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
Hayden was born in Searsmont, Maine to Leland Martz and Lillian Heald Martz. He was the second oldest of six children. Hayden served in the Navy during WWII. He was stationed at Argentia Navel Base in Newfoundland, Canada. That is where he met the love of his life, Phyllis Snooks. They were married Sept 20, 1947. They had a life of 72 years together. They have three children.
They moved to Danbury from Maine in 1951. Hayden started out raising broilers and then took on chainsaw and clearing jobs. He worked on clearing for Interstate 93. He cleared trails for what is now known as Ragged Mountain Ski Area.
In 1965 he bought his first snowmobile a Motoski. From that point on Sno-Bug Village was born. In 1967, the 200-year-old 40’ x 40’ barn was moved in a dramatic way in one piece up the back hill to settle on a natural foundation of ledge to become the lodge. He created 22 miles of trails on the 200 acres which were numbered and named, Gospel Trail, Hell’s Bend, Satan’s Drop and others.
Hayden and Phyllis were pioneers in the start of trail riding and recreational concept of snowmobiling. He also had his own construction business which lasted for about 30 years. During this time Hayden had many opportunities to share his faith in Jesus Christ to all that would listen. He demonstrated kindness and generosity.
At retirement they would head to Texas for the winter in their motorhome, in between traveling from NH to Newfoundland to Montana and Georgia then back to NH. They eventually settled in Brownsville, TX year-round until moving to Hill, NH in 2015 with their daughter Mitzi and son-in-law, Vinnie Corneau.
Hayden is predeceased by his parents, Leland Martz and Lillian (Heald) Wentworth of Maine; The love of his life, Phyllis Snooks Martz from St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada; his sister Geneva Nickerson and husband Paul, and brother Donald Martz Sr., both from Maine.
Hayden is survived by his sister Ruby Sleeper from Dover, FL; his brother Charles Martz Sr. and his wife Virginia from Osteen, FL and brother Leland Martz from Maine. Also survived by their children: Maxine Brookshire and husband Michael Victor from Perry, GA; Maxwell Martz and wife Debbie from Corvallis, MT; and Mitzi Corneau and husband Vinnie from Hill; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and a “short bus load” of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held April 22, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the Hill Village Bible Church. All are welcome.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
