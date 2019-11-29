LACONIA — Haven D. Gleason, 82, of Garfield Street, died on Nov. 26, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Haven was born on Dec. 27, 1936, in Laconia, the son of the late Fern R. Gleason and Hazel Labreque (Hildreth).
Haven proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Following his service, he had many jobs, all of which involved driving. Haven retired as an equipment operator for Pike Industries.
Haven enjoyed motorcycles. He was also a member of the Rod and Gun Club, VFW, and American Legion.
Haven is survived by his wife, Carol (Blais) Gleason; two sons, Matthew Gleason and John Gleason; five daughters, Teresa Graham, Beverley Signor, Robin Whitehouse, Amanda Hudon, and Lisa Walter; his brother, Joel Labreque; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Barbara Hamilton, Edna Locke, and Donna Theburge.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. in the Bayside Cemetery in Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Haven’s name be made to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
