MEREDITH — Hasmig “Meg” Gulezian, formerly of Lynnfield, MA, passed away from complications resulting from a fall, on Tuesday June 8, 2021, at Concord Hospital-Laconia at the age of 94.
Meg was born July 29, 1926, in Boston, MA. She and her husband, Barkey, owned Lynnfield Jewelers & Gift Shop for 32 years. Meg had been a resident of Lynnfield for over 60 years before moving to Meredith in September 2016.
Meg enjoyed gardening, reading, knitting, sewing, baking, and cooking. One of her greatest pleasures was sharing her baked goods with others. During her lifetime in Lynnfield, she was a member of various organizations including Eastern Star and the Historical Society of Lynnfield. She was an integral part of Centre Congregational Church in Lynnfield. Among many church activities, she volunteered to help her church prepare meals for Bread and Roses in Lawrence, MA. After retiring, she volunteered in kindergarten and second grade classes at Summer Street School in Lynnfield for 17 years.
Meg was known for her outgoing personality, warm infectious smile, great sense of humor, selfless caring for others, and an incredible love for her family.
Meg is survived by a son, Dean Gulezian and his wife Janet; a daughter, Janice Cassidy and her husband Timothy; four grandchildren, Christopher Cassidy and his wife Sara, Jennifer Phillips and her husband Mark, Matthew Cassidy, and Peter Cassidy and his wife Claudia; two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Harrison Phillips; two brothers, Vahan and Raffi Kouyoumjian; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Barkev “Barkey” Gulezian; her brother and two sisters.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield, MA.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Center Harbor Congregational Church, 52 Main Street, Center Harbor, NH.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Meg's name may be sent to Lynnfield Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer Street, Lynnfield, MA 01940.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an on-line memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com
