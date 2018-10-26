BELMONT — Harvey “Scud” Beetle, of Belmont, passed away Oct. 25, 2018. He was 90. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
The son of Joseph and Mildred (Sharpe) Beetle, Harvey was born Dec. 8, 1927.
A sister, Elizabeth Holland Beetle, predeceased him, as did his parents earlier in his life. Many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and friends also predeceased him.
Harvey grew up with his family in Braintree, Massachusetts, and the family spent their summers in a cottage they owned on Lake Winnisquam in Belmont. A lifelong and avid boatsman, Harvey met his wife, Evelyn Jefferson Beetle, while boating out on the water when they were children.
After graduating in 1945 from Braintree High School, where he was tri-captain of the championship basketball team, Harvey joined the Unites States Navy in February 1946. He completed his basic training in Bainbridge, Maryland, and was stationed on a light cruiser for two years, until 1948. He sailed to Brazil, up the coast of Africa and into the Mediterranean on what he described as a public relations mission.
After his service, Harvey attended classes at Boston University. He married Evelyn in the fall of 1949. They made their first home in Westwood, Massachusetts, later moving to Walpole, Massachusetts, where they raised their family.
Evelyn and Harvey had four children. Their oldest son, John Beetle, died at age 10 of leukemia in 1960.
Harvey is survived by his three other children: Jeffrey Beetle and his wife, Wendy, of Laconia, Allan Beetle and his wife, Jennifer, of Laconia, and Janice Beetle of Easthampton, Massachusetts. He also leaves six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Harvey worked in the insurance industry throughout his career, spending 10 of his 16 years at Norfolk and Dedham in Dedham, Massachusetts, as assistant secretary of the company. For 24 years, he worked at RD Chase in Quincy, Massachusetts, where he earned his Certified Property and Casualty Underwriter’s designation and was company vice-president. Harvey retired at 62 in 1989, when he and Evelyn moved to New Hampshire to live on Lake Winnisquam full-time.
Harvey was a dedicated employee with an impeccable work ethic that he passed on to his children. He also gave his children his calm and collected demeanor, a strong will, and a love of competition. He will be remembered as someone with a gentle spirit, a zest for life and a mischievous sense of humor.
Harvey had a passion for music sung in four-part harmony; he sang baritone for over 50 years in barbershop quartets and choruses in Canton, Massachusetts, and in the Lakes Region, after his retirement.
Harvey enjoyed golfing, boating and waterskiing on Lake Winnisquam and playing cards and other games with family and friends. Harvey also enjoyed owning and maintaining boats and cars.
