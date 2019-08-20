MOULTONBOROUGH — Harry S. Beaudin, formerly of Moultonborough, died on Aug. 1, 2019, at Eliot Hospital in Manchester.
Harry was born on Sept. 10, 1933, in Manchester to Armand and Johanna (Klardie) Beaudin. As a child, he worked on the family farm and general store in Bedford. He was a proud alumni of the University of New Hampshire, afterwards enlisting in the United States Army where he served as lieutenant commander of the Herzo Base ASA. He returned to New England where he worked for various technology firms, including Raytheon, Xerox, and Wang. He retired early in the 1990s to his beloved lake house on Lake Kanasatka in Moultonborough.
Harry was the beloved father to his three daughters, Virginia, Brigitte, and Noelle. He was a devoted father that was always home for dinner, happily attended every one of his daughters’ concerts or sporting events, and even helped with homework that he himself had trouble understanding.
Harry was a natural performer and wit. His unmistakable laugh and outgoing personality would light up a room with smiles. He maintained a bountiful garden, donating the produce to family, friends and anyone that needed an extra five bushels of tomatoes. Harry loved the land that he tended and his lakefront property, often taking out his “bat boat” for evening joy rides.
Harry is survived by wife, Carmen Alvarez Beaudin, his constant companion for 63 years. He died just short of their 64th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his three daughters, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
There will be a memorial service for Harry Beaudin on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Universalist Unitarian Society of Laconia where his daughter, Noelle Beaudin, is the music director. UUSL is located at 172 Pleasant St., Laconia. Please bring your best stories and memories along to share.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's memory to the University of New Hampshire, https://www.unh.edu/give.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
