LACONIA — Harriette S. Bourdon, 87, died on Friday, March 10, at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
Harriette was born March 25, 1935, in Woonsockett, Rhode Island, to the late Harry A. Carignan and Juliette (Bourque) Carignan.
Harriette graduated from Sacred Heart Nursing School and worked as a registered nurse until 1976.
Following her retirement from nursing, she became an avid quilter and teacher of the craft. In 1978, she founded the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild. Under her direction, many quilts were produced and donated to local organizations for those in need.
Harriette loved living on Lake Winnisquam where she raised her family with the utmost love and care. Her love of the water included many happy hours enjoying the swimming and gatherings of family and friends. When she wasn’t entertaining, she loved watching baseball and reading the newspaper.
Harriette had many friends through the years and was extremely loved in the community and will be missed.
She is survived by her children, Greg Bourdon and his wife Joan of Florence, Montana, Colleen Manger and her husband Fernando Marques of Grafton, Massachusetts, and James Bourdon and his wife Marsha of Laconia; five grandchildren, Shawn Bourdon, Alex Manger, Joshua Bourdon, Heather Bourdon, and Matthew Bourdon; and six great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Harriette was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert Bourdon in 2015, and her brother, Charles Carignan.
A Calling Hour will be held Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to noon, in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
In recognition of Harriette’s love of animals, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to Lakes Region Humane Society, P.O. Box 655, Ossipee, NH 03864.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
