LACONIA — Harriett Morse, 93, a long time Taylor Community resident, died at her home after a period of declining health, on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Harriett, the daughter of Louis and Lillian (Turin) Cohen, was born on April 3, 1928 in Boston, MA, and raised in Milton, MA.
As a young bride in 1948, she moved to Laconia with her husband Jason. Harriett was employed by the Lund Ski Factory and then later by the Albert Edgerly Insurance Agency. Harriett will be most remembered for her endless years of power walking in the Morningside Drive and North Main Street area of town. She loved her travels, especially to Aruba, and her many winters in Delray Beach, FL. An avid Mahjong player for many years, she was also an early supporter of the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, and lifetime member of Temple B'Nai Israel.
Harriett is survived by her son, Gary Morse and his wife Sandra; her grandsons, Dustin Morse and his wife Ciara, and Adam Morse; her great-grandchildren, Shayna and Jake, all residents of Virginia. Local relatives are Robert Sawyer and his partner Susan Quaddrozzi, Judi Rogato and her husband Jim, and Jenna Rogato. Remaining family members are the Lenore Laskin Family of Phoenix, AZ. In addition to her parents, Harriett was predeceased by her husband Jason D. Morse, and her sister Eleanor Sawyer and her husband Jack.
A Private Burial will take place at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA.
A special thank you to the third and second floor staff, of Ledgeview, Genesis Rehab and Granite VNA, for all of their support and patience during Harriett's last years.
Donations in Harriett's memory may be made to Camp Belknap c/o Seth Kassels, PO Box 1546, Wolfeboro, NH, 03894.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
