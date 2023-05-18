Harriett Coupal, 93

GILMANTON — Harriett (Waller) Thompson Coupal, 93, passed away peacefully on April 29.
Harriett was born in New Milford, Connecticut, on Dec. 23, 1929, the daughter of Homer and Helen (Keeler) Waller, of Bridgewater, Connecticut.
GILMANTON — Harriett (Waller) Thompson Coupal, 93, passed away peacefully on April 29.
Harriett was born in New Milford, Connecticut, on Dec. 23, 1929, the daughter of Homer and Helen (Keeler) Waller, of Bridgewater, Connecticut.
She graduated from the New Milford Connecticut High School, a valedictorian in 1947, and received her bachelor’s degree with a major in music education from Western Connecticut State University in 1951, and her master's of music degree from Boston University in 1958.
She taught music at the Browne and Nichols School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the Brookline, Massachusetts, public schools before coming to New Hampshire. She spent many years as music director of Gilford Elementary School. She was an organist and choir director in churches in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She was noted for her piano performances and piano and instrumental teaching. She was a member of the Music Education National Convention, the Music Teacher National Association, and the American Guild of Organists for many years.
Family members include her two sons, Darryl Thompson, and Dayne Thompson and his life partner Betsy Thew, of Gilmanton; three grandsons, Warren Thompson of Laconia, Alex Thompson of West Islip, New York, and his son Brandon, and Avery Thompson of Austin, Texas. Harriett is also survived by her nephews, Donald Baker and his wife Laura and their son Zachary of North Reading, Massachusetts, Fred Baker and his wife Chris and their four daughters and families, and Frank Ace and his wife Connie and their two sons and daughter of Warrington, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her husband Armand Coupal in 1993.
Harriett was very devoted to her family and friends. Her sister Mary passed away in 1967, and she raised Mary’s son, Donald Baker, along with her two sons. Her sister Jeanne DeLong passed away in 2010. Their deaths gave her great sorrow. The family reunions which she started years ago at a relative’s castle in New Milford, Connecticut, were especially important to her.
A calling hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, June 2, at the Gilmanton Corners Community Church, 497 Province Road.
Following the calling hour, a memorial service will be at the church at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place after the church service at the Smith Meeting House Cemetery.
A reception luncheon will be held after the burial at the Gilmanton Corners Community Church and all are welcome to come and greet the family and share your remembrances.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What is your primary mode of transportation in warmer months? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.