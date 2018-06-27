GILFORD — Harriet E. (Moylon) Trites, 71, of Gilford, and formerly of Peabody and Lynn, Massachusetts, died peacefully at her residence in Gilford on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, with her family at her side.
She was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Aug. 10, 1946, the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Heaney) Moylon, and she was raised in Lynn and later resided in Peabody, Massachusetts, before moving to New Hampshire 19 years ago.
She had worked in the admissions department at Essex Agricultural School in Middleton, Massachusetts, for seven years and later worked as an administrator for the State of New Hampshire 911 emergency call system in the Laconia office for 10 years prior to her retirement.
She loved to travel, especially to Key West, Florida, and she also enjoyed NASCAR racing at New England Speedway in New Hampshire and the Daytona 500 in Florida. She had been a bartender and member at the Italian American Club and the A.O.H. Div. 11, both of Peabody, Massachusetts. She also enjoyed cooking for the family and doing crossword puzzles, but her most precious time was spent being with her family.
She is survived by her husband Charles “Chuck” Trites of Gilford;her daughters Kathryn Mageary, wife of the late Patrick Mageary, whom she adored, of Lynn, Massachusetts, and Kelly Carroll and her husband Brian Carroll of Marblehead, Massachusetts; her grandchildren Colin Mageary of Boston, Massachusetts, and Bridget Carroll of Marblehead, Massachusetts; a sister, Joanne Conway, of Peabody, Massachusetts; her stepchildren Thomas Trites of Beverly, Massachusetts, and Kristen Trites of Peabody, Massachusetts; four step-grandchildren; a niece and many nephews.
She was the sister of the late Judith Diorio of Salem, Massachusetts.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 29, from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home at the 82 Lynn St., Peabody, Massachusetts, facility, followed by Services at noon at the Blake Memorial Chapel, 30 Grove St., Salem, Massachusetts. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anderson-Ganong Cancer Center, Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia NH 03246, in her memory.
For guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.