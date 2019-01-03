HOLDERNESS — Harriet Jones Sargeant, 95, passed away peacefully at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Franklin on Jan. 1, 2019.
Harriet was born on April 11, 1923, in Somerville, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of Henry and Harriet (Jones) Goodman, and she attended schools in Medford, Massachusetts. She met Russell S. Sargeant in New Hampshire, and they were married in 1946.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda J. Kelley of Fremont, and one son, Robert R. Sargeant, and his wife, Pauline, of Holderness. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Shawn M. Kelley and his wife, Tina, of Sandown, Lisa N. Kelley of Portland, Oregon, and Lauren A. Sargeant of San Diego, California.
Harriet was predeceased in 1999 by Russell S. Sargeant, her husband of 52 years, and her sister, Alberta McGowan.
Harriet worked for many years managing the hot lunch program at the Campton Elementary School in Campton. She worked for several years at the Robert E. Main Insurance Agency in Plymouth. She worked for many years at the Waterville Estates Association in Campton, retiring in 1986.
Calling hours will be at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a celebration of life at the Plymouth Congregational Church, Main Street, Plymouth, on Thursday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harriet’s memory to the Golden Crest Assisted Living Activities Fund, 29 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235.
