SARASOTA, Fla. — Harold T. Whittum Jr. passed away on Sept. 22, 2018, at the Welcome Home Assisted Living Center in Sarasota, at the age of 94.
He was born in Lancaster, New Hampshire, on July 17, 1924, to Harold T. Whittum Sr. and Viola (MacKay) Whittum. He grew up in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and graduated from Brewster Academy.
Upon graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was assigned to the signal corps.
His military experience led him to a 35-plus-year career with the New England Telephone company. Early on in his employment with the telephone company, he met the love of his life, Esther Crown, a telephone operator who became his wife. They established their first home in Laconia, New Hampshire, and subsequently moved to Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
He is survived by his loving son, Glen Whittum, and his wife, Nancy, of Sarasota; and his siblings, Hope MacDonald of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, Donald Whittum and his wife, Sylvia, of Farmington, New Hampshire, Ronald Whittum and his wife, Norma, of Vero Beach, and Douglas Whittum and his significant other, Kathy, of Laconia, New Hampshire. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and by his wife of 61 years, Esther (Crown) Whittum, of Port Charlotte.
Harold and Esther enjoyed more than 30 years of retirement in Florida. He enjoyed countless cruises and trips to foreign countries with Esther and both were very active in the Portsmouth (New Hampshire) Yacht Club and their adult community of Holiday Lakes, in Port Charlotte. Many summers were spent in New Hampshire, visiting with family.
Harold was a Mason, an Elk and a member of the VFW, having served as commander of his VFW post in Laconia, New Hampshire. He was a member of the National Guard. Most importantly, he was a good man!
He was extremely proud of his service to his country during World War II and had a deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by the members of the armed forces. He was overseas when he learned that his mother had had a baby boy and was told that he could name the baby. In a long letter to his mother, he spoke of the leadership of General Douglas MacArthur and told his mother that he wanted to name the baby Douglas.
Being raised as the oldest of five siblings required a lot of patience and a good sense of humor. His sense of humor served him well, as he was often the brunt of several pranks — even as a very senior, senior citizen. Upon returning from a visit with a sibling, and retrieving his suitcase from the trunk of the car (which had been lovingly placed there by the sibling), he might find a bag of cement; several concrete blocks; a box of broken rusty tools or some other object(s) that he would have to dispose of. At some point in time, the sibling would receive a box in the mail containing strange and useless items that Harold had collected. It may seem mean to some people, but Harold laughed and laughed when he was sent a slipper, after he had his leg amputated — the wrong slipper! He would often entertain the National Guard troops at Camp Drum, appearing on stage as Madame Fauquar.
There will be no calling hours, and there will be private services at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota.
Anyone wishing to memorialize Harold may do so by contributing to the Harold Whittum Scholarship, c/o of the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, 14 Country Club Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
