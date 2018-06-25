HOLDERNESS — Harold F. Maybeck, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday June 21, 2018.
Harold was born in Jamaica, New York, on Jan. 27, 1928, the son of Harold B. and Elsie Maybeck (Streinz).
Harold grew up in Queens, New York, attended high school, and enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, serving his country proudly during World War II on the U.S.S. Roger B. Taney, C.G. Later, he graduated from NYU College of Engineering.
After college, he went to work at American Airlines as a meteorologist and, during this time, he was a very active member of the North Massapequa Fire Department, rising to the rank of fire chief.
During his service with the North Massapequa Fire Department, and meteorologist with American Airlines, he was transferred to the Dallas/Fort Worth Area by American Airlines. It was in the Dallas/Fort Worth area that he met the love of his life, Margie. They were soon married and spent the next 32 years together. In 1990 they moved to New Hampshire, making Holderness their home.
Harold continued to remain very active. He became a very active member in the Town of Holderness, serving as a selectman and serving on the Holderness Fire Department. He continued to teach meteorology at Plymouth State University for the next 13 years.
He was an active Boy Scout. He was a Life member of the Coast Guard Combat Veterans Association, American Legion member, the Masons, a meteorologist for American Airlines, senior meteorologist for the Earthwinds Hilton around-the-world balloon flight, an adjunct professor of Meteorology at Plymouth State University, a volunteer firefighter and former member of the Holderness Fire Department, former chief of the North Massapequa, New York, Fire Department, Free and Accepted Masons (50-year member) and benefactor and life member of the National Rifle Association. He loved canoeing, fishing and shooting, and was very active with outdoor activities.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Margie Lee Maybeck (Andrews); his children, James, Harriet and Ricky; six grandchildren, Vanessa, John, Michael, Lucas, Ricky and Colton; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Harold was predeceased by his parents and sister Barbara Maybeck Weilandt.
At Harold’s request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.
Donations in Harold’s memory may be made to the Holderness Fire Department, 922 US-3, Holderness, NH 03245.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Meredith Bay Crematorium are assisting the family with arrangements. To view Harold’s online book of memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.