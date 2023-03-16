Harold M. Graham, 84

Harold M. Graham, 84

SANBORNTON — Harold "Hal" M. Graham, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 13. He was born in Bar Harbor, Maine, but grew up in Franklin. Hal served six years in the Seabees, was a lay speaker and choir member for the Franklin Methodist church. He was also a Boy Scout leader, and an avid hiker and skier. He joined the AMC after he finished his 4,000-footers, was a trip leader, excursions chairman for the NH Chapter, a member of the North Country Board, taught at Mountain Leadership school, and was a hut daddy at Greenleaf Hut. He formed the NH Chapter Trail crew, then helped to found Trailwrights, a trail maintenance organization, and Belknap Range Trail Tenders (BRATTS). He also served on the Conservation Commission in Sanbornton and created a trail system on town land.

Hal was a machinist/toolmaker most of his life, worked at Laconia Needle Shop and other local companies until he opened his own woodshop business at home, and made wooden basket molds for Shaker basket makers. He was known and respected from Kentucky to North Carolina, New York and New Hampshire.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.