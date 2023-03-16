Harold M. Graham, 84

SANBORNTON — Harold "Hal" M. Graham, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 13. He was born in Bar Harbor, Maine, but grew up in Franklin. Hal served six years in the Seabees, was a lay speaker and choir member for the Franklin Methodist church. He was also a Boy Scout leader, and an avid hiker and skier. He joined the AMC after he finished his 4,000-footers, was a trip leader, excursions chairman for the NH Chapter, a member of the North Country Board, taught at Mountain Leadership school, and was a hut daddy at Greenleaf Hut. He formed the NH Chapter Trail crew, then helped to found Trailwrights, a trail maintenance organization, and Belknap Range Trail Tenders (BRATTS). He also served on the Conservation Commission in Sanbornton and created a trail system on town land.
Hal was a machinist/toolmaker most of his life, worked at Laconia Needle Shop and other local companies until he opened his own woodshop business at home, and made wooden basket molds for Shaker basket makers. He was known and respected from Kentucky to North Carolina, New York and New Hampshire.
Hal loved sports, and instilled that love in his children and grandchildren, supporting them in their various preferences, ie. baseball, softball, football, soccer, basketball and wrestling, never missing any of their games.
He has patches for all the “clubs” in the AMC, and was on a quest for all the high points of each state. His favorite was Mount Whitney, the highest in the continental states. He even made it to Mauna Kea in Hawaii.
In 2000, Hal took over as Fire Tower watchman on Mt. Belknap, and adopted the Green Trail.
Hal leaves behind his wife, Peggy Graham; his son, Donald Graham; and daughters, Lisa Graham and Kalena Graham; his sister, Judy Carrigan; and two grandsons, Zachary Graham and Mason Lacasse.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Gunstock in the spring, date TBD, can be found on Smart Memorial Home website.
In lieu of flowers, take a day and do some trail work.
