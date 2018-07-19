ALEXANDRIA — Harold E. Loveless Jr., 51, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday, July 13, 2018, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon.
He was born Aug. 22, 1966, in Pensacola, Florida, the son of Harold E. Sr. and Caroline (Stacy) Loveless. He attended schools in several locations, including Taiwan, Maine, and New York, until the family moved permanently to Redford, New York, where he graduated from Saranac (NY) Central High School in 1985. Following graduation, he attended a technical college and then started his career as a machinist.
Later he moved to Bristol. He was most recently employed by Control of Automation of Gilford, for about eight years.
On Aug. 12, 2000, he married Denise Marie Kilpatrick. They have made their home in Alexandria for the last 17 years.
Harold was a lifelong, absolutely devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved watching his Steelers and talking to his brothers about football each season. He also loved his German shepherds, but most of all he loved his family, children, and grandchildren. He loved time spent with his entire family and was always the first to make everyone smile with a quick joke or facial expression. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family. His strength throughout the years will forever be remembered as the "Strongest, Most Determined" man we all know as Harold (Gene) Loveless. He was never quick to give up, but to stay and fight for what he wants.
He is survived by his wife, Denise, of Alexandria; sons Michael Eaton of Limerick, Maine, Heath Carpentino of Swansey, Kyler Loveless of Lunenburg, Vermont, and Jaden Loveless of Alexandria; daughter Dlorah Loveless of Lunderburg, Vernont; as well as grandchildren Praydence, Levi, Lilyanna, Jasmine, Jozlyn, Mackenzie, Arianna, Rylie, and Jaxton. He also is survived by his brothers, Carl Brown of Syracuse, New York, David Loveless of Danville, Vermont, Carl Loveless of Cortland, New York, Donald Loveless of Plattsburgh, New York, and Stephen Loveless of Lawrence, Massachusetts; sisters Francesanne LaFrance of Winter Haven, Florida, Linda Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Elizabeth Trombley of Plattsburgh, New York, and Maureen Cane of Redford, New York; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased mother and father, Harold and Caroline Loveless, and brother Wayne Loveless.
Calling hours will be on July 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, Vermont. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Following his cremation, a burial service will take place at Whispering Maple Gardens, located in Plattsburgh, New York, in August.
Condolences may expressed in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.
