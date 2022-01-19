Harold J. Hill, 78

LACONIA — Harold James Hill, 78, of Gilford Avenue, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Harold was born on October 13, 1943 in Boston, MA, the son of Harold C. Hill and Eleanor (Mosman) Hill.
He enjoyed fishing in the summer and playing cribbage with his friends and his daughter, Jodi. Harold loved making snow men with his girls in the winter and they grew up knowing that he loved his family the best way he knew how.
Harold is survived by his three daughters, Jodi Hill, Patty Lefebvre, and Jamie Soloma; and his brother, Danny Hill. Harold was predeceased by his parents.
Burial will take place at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.