LACONIA — Harold Gilmore Powell, 100, of Birdie Way, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side.
Harold was born on Dec. 12, 1918, in Vinton, Virginia, the son of the late Elvin A. and Dolly (Hartman) Powell Flanagan.
Harold proudly served his country with the United States National Guard and the United States Army, 29th Division, during the invasion of Normandy.
Harold was Supervisory Budget & Accounts Analyst for the United States Department of Agriculture in the Forest Service for the White Mountains, retiring in 1974.
Harold was an avid golfer, gardener, swimmer, renovator of antique housing, and was a member of dance bands and orchestras in Virginia and New Hampshire.
Harold was an advocate for protected land and helped in conserving the Whiteface Powell Mountain land next to Piper Mountain until it could become part of Gilford’s preservation efforts. Many summer afternoons were spent hiking the mountain and picking blueberries with family and friends.
Harold is survived by his daughter, Lynn Powell; a sister, Aleene; and two nieces and two nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by a brother, Cecil; a nephew; and his former wife, Marjorie.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Private Burial will take place in the family plot at Bayside Cemetery.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Harold’s name to the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, 156 Dane Road, Center Harbor, NH 03226.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
