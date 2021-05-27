TILTON — Harold G. Joly, 79, a resident of Tilton, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family after a period of declining health. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on April 27, 1942, the son of Frank and Helen (Voight) Joly. Harold resided in Sanbornton for a number of years before moving to Tilton 20 years ago. He worked for over 21 years at the Tilton Diner where he helped with many duties there. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife Mary Lou (Glines) Joly in 2019.
His family includes: His daughter, Theresa A. Joly of Tilton; his son, Robert C. Joly of Tilton; two granddaughters, Emily R. Garnett and Ciara M. Strahan of Tilton; nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John Cemetery, 27 Sanborn Road, Tilton, NH 03276.
Donation's in Harold's memory may be made to the New Hampshire State Police Benevolent Association, 33 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03305.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting Harold's family with arrangements. For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
