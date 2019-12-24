MEREDITH — Harold Eugene McMillen of Meredith died at Meredith Bay Colony Club on Dec. 20, 2019.
Mr. McMillen was born on Nov. 18, 1930, in Bradford, Pennsylvania. His parents were Harold George and Katherine McMillen.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dolores, also of Meredith, and his four sons, Stephen and his wife, Diane, of Nashua, Bryan of Hill, Gregory and his wife, Verlene, of Cathedral City, California, and Scott and his wife, Anita, of Hooksett. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Ryan of Penacook, Alex of Portsmouth, Stephen of Austin, Texas, and Matthew of Dallas, Texas; and one great-granddaughter, Mollie, of Webster. Mr. McMillen is also survived by his sister, Mona, and her husband, Al Wehr, of Austin, Texas; a sister-in-law, Bonnie McMillen, of Bradford, Pennsylvania; and many nephews and nieces.
Mr. McMillen grew up in Bradford, Pennsylvania, and was the brother of the deceased Leona Schmetter, Donald McMillen, Robert McMillen, Mary Anne McMillen, Esther Elinski and Neal McMillen. He graduated from St. Bernard’s high school.
Later he served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict.
After his military service, he received a bachelor of science degree in Pharmacy from Butler University and went on to work for Eli Lilly and Company for many years.
His love for boating led him to join the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Massachusetts. Some of his other interests included fishing, carpentry, and traveling.
He was an active parishioner of St. Charles Church in Meredith, and served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, who granted him a lifelong membership.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Church in Meredith on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Harold’s name to the Meredith Food Bank, 147 Main St., Meredith, NH 03253.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
