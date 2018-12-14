NEW HAMPTON — Harold Edward Voelbel, 71, of Pinnacle Road, died on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Speare Memorial Hospital, Plymouth.
Harold was born on Jan. 7, 1947, in Queens County, New York, the son of the late Harold Lewis and Florence M. (Beehler) Voelbel.
Harold had a great life due to the dedication of his caregivers, Mindy and Sam Boyd.
Harold is survived by a brother, John Voelbel, and his wife, Joanne, of Bristol; a sister, Patricia Voelbel, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
There will be a Graveside Service in the spring in the Brandon Cemetery, Brandon Vermont.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Lakes Region Community Council, PO Box 509, Laconia NH 03247-0509.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
