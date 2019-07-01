MOULTONBOROUGH — Harold David McCormack, 90, passed away at the New Hampshire Veterans' Home in Tilton.
Harold was born on April 16, 1929, in Moultonborough, to the late John C. and Annie B. (McDonnell) McCormack, and was a resident most of his life in Moultonborough, until he retired to enjoy some of Florida’s warm weather in the winter months.
Harold served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a machinist for NH Ball Bearings.
Harold was an “avid” sportsman. He enjoyed most of his life fishing every day. He was a fan and close follower of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and the New England Patriots.
Harold is survived by his son, Wayne McCormack, and his wife, Mary; three daughters, Brenda Hatch and her husband, Daniel, Dianne McCormack, and Kathleen La Pierre and her husband, Thomas; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a sister, Mary Colarusso.
In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his wife, Norma (Avery) McCormack; two brothers, Francis and Bernard; and a sister, Betty Nedeau.
There will be no calling hours.
A private family Graveside Service will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at the Middle Neck Cemetery, Schoolhouse Hill Road, Moultonborough.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home of Laconia is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
