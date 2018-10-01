LACONIA — Harold “Hal” Burton, 98, husband of Ethel Marie (Parsons) Burton since August 1939, passed away Sept. 24, 2018, after a short illness at the Taylor Community facility in Laconia.
He was born April 13, 1920, in St. John’s, Newfoundland (at the time not yet a part of Canada), to Alexander Burton and Lillias (Shave) Burton.
A nuclear engineer for Combustion Engineering of Windsor Locks, Connecticut, at the time of his retirement in the mid-1980s, the Burtons had resided in Springfield, Massachusetts, for 30 years, and Grantham for nearly 30 years, until moving to Laconia in 2015.
Harold is survived by his wife of 79 years, Ethel; three sons, Peter, Gary and Rick, and their wives, Patti, Chris and Barbara; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be conducted in Meredith on Dec. 1, 2018. Donations in his honor may be made to the Laconia Salvation Army, PO Box 326, Laconia NH, 03247.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.