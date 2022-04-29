Harlene E. Huntoon, 92

BRISTOL — Harlene Ethel (Howe) Huntoon, 92, was born in Lancaster on September 13, 1929 to Harlie W. And Ester (Forbes) Howe. Raised in Lancaster, she was a 1947 graduate of Lancaster Academy. She attended the Elliot Hospital School of Nursing in Manchester, graduating in 1950 as an RN. She married the love of her life, Bernard Huntoon, August 26, 1950. Together they had five children. Harlene was a stay at home Mom until 1969, when she went back to her nursing career, working at the Lakes Region Convalescent Center and McKerley Health Care Center in Laconia, fully retiring in 1996. Harlene enjoyed hiking, cross country skiing, snowmobiling and RVing throughout the United States.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra and husband, Chester Walker of Bristol; daughter, Patsy Matthews of Plymouth; son, Bruce Huntoon and his wife Christine of Gilford; daughter in-law, Debra Huntoon of Florida and son in-law Mark Chevalier also of Florida; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years; a son, Dennis and a daughter Karen. In addition, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary (Howe) Mezey and brother Bert J. Howe.
There will be no calling hours and a chapel service is planned for Tuesday, May 3 at 2:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
