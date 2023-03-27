BELMONT — Harland R. Dunham, 75, of Belmont, died Thursday, March 23 at Concord Hospital – Laconia.
Harland was born on Nov. 10, 1947, in Lancaster, the fourth child born to the late Everett and Ervena (Dingman) Dunham.
Harland grew up in Groveton, graduating from Groveton High School in 1966. Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the army and proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1966-1969. His ambition in life, as quoted in his yearbook, was to be happy. He loved going for long rides in one of several prized cars and you never knew when he would appear or which car he would be driving. Harland loved spending time with family and friends, traveling around and camping with June.
He was very proud of all his grandchildren and loved nothing more than for them to be happy.
Harland is survived by his wife of 21 years, June Fletcher-Dunham; his brother and sister-in-law, Leslie (Patty) Dunham; his four sons from his previous marriage and their wives, Scott (Shannon) Dunham of Arizona, Chad (Lisa) Dunham of New Hampshire, Dana (Martha) Dunham of New Hampshire, and Timothy (Jessica) Dunham of North Carolina. He will be greatly missed by his 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Harland will also be missed by his step-children, Albert Caron of Vermont, Paul (Diane) Caron Jr. of New Hampshire, Elaine (Michael) Chasse of Vermont, Aleda (Marc) Routhier of Vermont, Marcel (Kelly) Caron of New Hampshire, Wade (Emily) Caron of Maine, and Chantalle Gilbert of New Hampshire; 17 step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Harland was predeceased by three brothers, Philip, Darrell, and Douglas, and his sister, Charlotte.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, March 31, from noon to 2 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
