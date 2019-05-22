Hamilton E. Whitney III died peacefully at home on May 16, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1944. He lived in Massachusetts for 47 years, then in New Hampshire for 27 years. Everywhere he lived he formed many lasting friendships.
An avid motorcycle rider, he was a winning flat track racer and ice racer for many years.
Above all he loved his wife and his children and their families. Every addition to his family brought him great joy.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; son Michael Dube, wife Melissa, and children Michelle, Shawn, Colin, and Brandon; daughter Sherry Dalrymple, children Patrick, Matthew, and Haley, and his great-grandchildren, Alyvia and Emma; daughter Sheila Prevost, husband Jay, and children Natasha and Jason; and son Hamilton Whitney, wife Mandy, and child Timothy.
As Hamilton wished, there will be only a private family gathering in his honor. Remember him as a great friend in life.
