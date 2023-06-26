She was born in Laconia on April 19, 1998. She attended Kearsarge and Gilford High Schools. She was known for her love of life. Her love and happiness was contagious. She was a creative force who loved to expressed herself through her art and crafting.
Hallie was a ray of sunshine in the lives of everyone she met. Her infectious laughter and positive energy was impossible to ignore. She had a way to make people feel happy-go-lucky.
She was a mother of three beautiful children and showed them the beauty of the world around them. She was a believer in the power of play and loved joining in on the fun. Her children will always remember the joy and laughter shared with their mother.
Although Hallie's life was short here with us, her memory will live on as a organ donor. She was able to help four people to have a new beginning with their lives, so part of her will always be here spreading joy.
Hallie is survived by her three children, Aislyne, Charlotte and Anthony; her mother, Ann Dayton Snow; her father, Richard Snow, and his wife Beatrice Snow; grandfathers, John Dayton and Wayne Snow; grandmothers, Patricia Snow and Joan Gainer; her sister, Rylee Snow and brother-in-law, David Trybulski and their two sons, Micah Trybulski and Owen Trybulski; her sister-in-law, Molly Spencer with her two boys, Oliver Snow and Grayson Snow; and her three stepbrothers, Heath Gainer, Barry McCourt and Ryan McCourt. She had many beloved aunts, uncles and lots and lots of cousins and nephews, not to mention her many, many friends.
Hallie will always be remembered for her kindness, the love she shared and the sunshine that she emulated even in the darkest time. She will be missed and loved. Her wings were ready but we were not.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m., at the Union Cemetery in Laconia, with a celebration of life to follow at 82 Lincoln St., Laconia.
