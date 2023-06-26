Hallie L. Snow

Hallie L. Snow 

Hallie L. Snow, 25, passed away on June 19.

She was born in Laconia on April 19, 1998. She attended Kearsarge and Gilford High Schools. She was known for her love of life. Her love and happiness was contagious. She was a creative force who loved to expressed herself through her art and crafting.

