Guy W. Martin Jr., 76

Guy William “Bill” Martin Jr., 76, died peacefully at home on October 19, 2022, a beautiful autumn morning, in the loving care of his wife and hospice workers, after struggling for several years with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Bill, known as Billy to his school classmates, was born March 12, 1946, and grew up in Abbeville, South Carolina, the younger son of Guy and Emma Martin, who both worked in the local textile mill. His grade school “Mill Hill” buddies describe him as a well-mannered, low-key fellow with a good sense of humor who loved playing softball, collecting baseball cards, and wading into the country club pond after dark to steal golf balls. Bill had many friends dating from his grade school and high school days with whom he remained in contact throughout his life.

