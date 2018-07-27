LACONIA — Gregory Scott Shannon, 65, slipped peacefully away from this earth on Friday July 20, 2018, in Biddeford, Maine, after a long battle with an undiagnosable autonomic system failure.
Greg was born on May 7, 1953, in Portland, Maine. Greg spent his childhood and early adult years in Torrington, Connecticut, and lived out the past 40+ years in the Lakes Region.
Greg was passionate about automotive work and specialized in front end repair and alignments. He owned and operated Shannon’s Service Center for many years before moving on to work as a store manager at other local automotive repair businesses.
Greg loved spending time with his family, especially on Lake Winnisquam. He enjoyed most anything that started with a key, spent endless hours at Corvette shows, enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycles and NASCAR. He was a member of the Elks Club, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, along with various other car and snowmobile clubs.
Greg is survived by his wife and soulmate Nancy Shannon, daughter Crystal Crane, son-in-law Casey Crane and his two beautiful grandsons, Parker and Brecken Crane.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St. in Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Gregory S. Shannon Automotive Scholarship Fund. All donations will be sent as a scholarship to the Huot Technical Center Automotive Technology Program to support students in the trade that gave him the most passion. Please mail donations to 350 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St. in Laconia is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
