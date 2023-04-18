MERRIMACK — Greg, 60, passed away on April 5, after a long and hard-fought battle with COVID.
Greg was born on October 7, 1963, in Cornwall, New York, the fourth of five sons of George and Elaine Pabst. He moved to New Hampshire with his family and graduated from Franklin High School in 1981. While in school, he enjoyed playing football and competing in track and field.
After high school, he was able to complete the Boston Marathon and spent many years playing mud football with the Merrimack Mud Cats. Greg loved watching his New York Yankees and Miami Dolphins and never passed up a chance to diss any Boston or New England sports fan. He was a lover of all animals. Horses and dogs were his favorites.
Later in his life, Greg enjoyed working for Omark Consultants as a field supervisor. He was lucky enough to find his soulmate in Jennifer Woolley. Although their time together was cut short, their love for each other was not. They enjoyed life and made the most of the time they had together going to concerts, weekend getaways and taking day trips around New England searching for new antique treasures and local breweries. But most of all, Greg loved being at home with Jenn and their dogs, working on little projects or in the garden, tending his lawn and helping his neighbors with theirs.
He leaves behind his loving fiancée, Jennifer Woolley of Merrimack; his son, Joshua Pabst of New Hampton; and his granddaughter, Hayleigh Pabst of Warren. He also leaves behind his brothers, Randall and Karen Pabst, Thomas and Susan Pabst, David Pabst and Daniel Pabst; cousin, Lois Kerkawich; and many nieces and nephews.
At Greg’s request, there will be no services. Instead, he would like any donations to be made to Two Broke Girls Rescue. toobrokegirlsrescue.org/donate.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com
