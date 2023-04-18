Gregory M. Pabst

Gregory M. Pabst

MERRIMACK — Greg, 60, passed away on April 5, after a long and hard-fought battle with COVID.

Greg was born on October 7, 1963, in Cornwall, New York, the fourth of five sons of George and Elaine Pabst. He moved to New Hampshire with his family and graduated from Franklin High School in 1981. While in school, he enjoyed playing football and competing in track and field.

