MEREDITH — Gregory E. Grad, 54, of Meredith, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 25, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, surrounded with love, laughter, best friends, his wife, Kathleen, and son Sam.
Greg was larger than life and a genuine good guy. He was a humble man, never looking for the spotlight. Family and friends meant the most and he cherished his time with them.
Greg was born July 22, 1964, and brought up in Meredith, a small-town boy at heart.
Greg thought of Wells, Maine, as his second home, spending time with his extended family and lifelong friends Doug and Betty.
He worked alongside his father, Gordon Grad, in the family business, Gordon Grad & Son. It was perfect, as he was able to work with his dad, his son, and his best friend, Vap.
Greg had a love for racing and enjoyed going to numerous tracks. He was happiest at home in the garage working on race cars with “the boys”.
The stories and great memories will be forever etched in our hearts.
The family would like to convey our sincerest thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for Greg over the past months. We truly consider them our extended family; thank-you does not seem quite enough.
Greg was predeceased by his mother, Marilyn (Moody) Grad, and his wife, Jennifer (Harvey) Grad.
Greg is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Sheehan) Grad; his father, Gordon; his son, Sam; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
It was not for a long time, but it was sure a good time. We ask his countless friends to have one for Greg and remember the fun times.
As Greg wished, services will be private and at the discretion of the family.
If you would like to consider a donation in Greg’s name, please consider the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH. 03101; David’s House, 461 Mt Support Road, Lebanon, NH. 03766; or Golden View Health Care Center Activities Fund, 19 NH Route 104, Meredith NH. 03253.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
