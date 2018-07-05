ALTON BAY — Gregory Barney Barton, age 63, of Rand Hill Road, died suddenly at home on June 27, 2018.
Born May 5, 1955, in Attleboro, Massachusetts, a son of Marshal Estes Barton and Jeanette I. (Monast) Barton, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Gregory had worked as a general contractor and owner of Greg Barton Home Improvement, also as a ski instructor at Gunstock Mountain Resort, and for the last several years, as a bouncer for Jo Green’s Upper Deck in Wolfeboro.
He enjoyed boating, vintage wooden boats, riding his Harley-Davidson, the outdoors, whitewater rafting, and most importantly, spending time with his family and his three dogs, Crimson, Garnet, and Sapphire.
He is survived by his mother, Jeanette I. (Monast) Barton of Alton Bay; his significant other of 20 years, Robin W. Parsons, and her children, Travis, Brandon Parsons, and Stacie Sutton of Alton Bay; two brothers, William Henry Barton of Florida and Bruce Marty Barton and wife Betty of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Marshall Estes Barton.
There will be a celebration of Greg’s life on Monday, July 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jo Green’s Upper Deck, 33 Dockside St., Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
Internment will be set at a later date at New Riverside Cemetery in Alton.
Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
