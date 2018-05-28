LINCOLN — Greg Charles Sweet, 63, formerly of Lincoln, died Feb. 11, 2018, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Manchester.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, on Aug. 13, 1954, he was the son of Lester R. and A. Evelyn (Nason) Sweet.
Greg grew up in Thornton and resided in the Pemi-Baker Valley most all his life.
Greg was a U.S. Marine Veteran.
Greg is survived by his brother, Gary L. Sweet of Moultonborough; his sisters, Lynn B. Irons of Edgewater, Florida, and Beverly J. Sweet of Greenville, Rhode Island; and nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Wednesday, May 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Graveside service will be held in the Blair Cemetery, Campton, on Thursday, May 31, at 11 a.m.
To sign Greg’s Book of Memories; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
