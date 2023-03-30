Grace M. Dubreuil, 92

LACONIA — Grace Mary Dubreuil, 92, of Winter Street died on Sunday, March 26, at her home.
Grace was born January 18, 1931, in Laconia to the late George Cardinal and Aurore (Marcoux) Cardinal.
She was a graduate of Laconia High School. She worked many years as an insurance agent at the Byse Insurance Agency.
After retirement, Grace and Frank traveled in their RV. They spent many summers camping in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She also loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Francis J. Dubreuil; son, Roger and his wife Nancy Dubreuil of Belmont; and three grandchildren, Heather Braley, Roger Dubreuil Jr. and Jayme Dubreuil. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Armand Dubreuil; brothers, Morris Cardinal and Aime Cardinal; sisters, Marcelle Cardinal Defosse and Rachel Gigure; and nephews, Bruce Alan and Michael Cardinal.
A Calling Hour will be held on Tuesday, April 11, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia.
A Mass of Christian Burial be celebrated following the Calling Hour at 10:30 a.m. at the Church.
Burial will immediately follow the Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
