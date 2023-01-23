LACONIA — Grace M. Costa, 99, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct., 17, 1923, she was the daughter of Giovannna Giusti and Giuseppe Giusti. She was previously a resident of North Reading, Massachusetts and Carrollton, Georgia. She was employed as a secretary for several years.
Grace enjoyed many years entertaining her family and friends at her lake house in Georgia.
She was predeceased by her husband, Albert; her parents; brother, Joseph and sister, Jenny. She leaves behind her sons, Kenneth (Jane), Albert (Patricia); grandchildren, Karen, Michael (Tiffany), Steven (Jennifer), Julie and Anthony; four great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A special thank you to Grace’s niece, Kathryn Lucey, for her love and assistance with Grace’s care.
The family extends deep appreciation to the entire staff at Belknap County Nursing Home for their love and exceptional care of Grace over the past seven years of her residency.
Grace’s service was held on Jan. 19, 2023, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
