Grace M. Costa, 99

Grace M. Costa, 99

LACONIA — Grace M. Costa, 99, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct., 17, 1923, she was the daughter of Giovannna Giusti and Giuseppe Giusti. She was previously a resident of North Reading, Massachusetts and Carrollton, Georgia. She was employed as a secretary for several years.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.