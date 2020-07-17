ASHLAND — Grace Elizabeth (Goud) Marcroft, 97, died at her home surrounded by family on July 14, 2020, following a period of failing health. Born in Ashland on September 8, 1922, she was the daughter of Elmer and Mable [Cote] Goud.
Grace was born in Ashland, NH grew up in Holderness, NH and spent the rest of her life residing in Ashland, NH. She attended the one room school in Holderness (the former fire station), graduated from Ashland NH High School, and graduated from the Laconia NH Hospital School of Nursing. She served her country as a Lieutenant in the US Army as a nurse. Grace was stationed in the Philippines during WW2.
Following her military service, Grace returned to Ashland and married Arthur H. Marcroft, her husband of 68 years.
She was a member and a Deacon of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Ashland, NH, the church’s Ladies’ Benevolent Circle (LBC), the Order of the Eastern Star, the American Legion, Ashland Women’s Club, and a recipient of the Boston Post Cane.
After Arthur’s retirement, Grace and Arthur loved traveling with friends and family throughout the USA, Canada, and Bermuda.
Grace was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She made the best donuts; and the family always looked forward to her gifts of a brown paper bag filled with warm donuts. Her grandchildren always looked for the candy jar she kept filled for visitors.
Grace was predeceased by her brother Prescott Goud, and her sisters Ramona Hill and Rhoda Landroche.
Grace is survived by her four children — son David Marcroft and wife Shirley of Ashland, NH; son Dana Marcroft and wife Annamarie of Portsmouth, NH; son Dean Marcroft and wife Deb of Ashland, NH; and daughter Alison Paquette and husband Douglas of Belmont, NH.
Grace is survived by 12 grandchildren (Heather, Deborah, Rebekah, Nicholas, Cameron, Veronica, Benjamin, Peter, Kenneth, Lee, Gretchen, and Ian) and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private; Dupuis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
