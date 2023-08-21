MEREDITH — On Aug. 12, Gordon Wendall Whitcher of Meredith told his last inappropriate joke at Golden View Health Care Center after suffering the effects of a stroke for four long years. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Mary Burke Whitcher, who, we would like to believe, lent him some credibility. He was 90 years old.

Wendall was born to unknown parents in Burlington, Vermont, on July 29, 1933, and was raised by Gordon and Mildred Hanks in Rumney. He was always grateful for the kind upbringing he received and the many fond memories of his brothers and family. His childhood shaped his sunny disposition, fondness for laughter and large love of life. He was a natural optimist through and through.

