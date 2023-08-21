MEREDITH — On Aug. 12, Gordon Wendall Whitcher of Meredith told his last inappropriate joke at Golden View Health Care Center after suffering the effects of a stroke for four long years. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Mary Burke Whitcher, who, we would like to believe, lent him some credibility. He was 90 years old.
Wendall was born to unknown parents in Burlington, Vermont, on July 29, 1933, and was raised by Gordon and Mildred Hanks in Rumney. He was always grateful for the kind upbringing he received and the many fond memories of his brothers and family. His childhood shaped his sunny disposition, fondness for laughter and large love of life. He was a natural optimist through and through.
He attended Rumney Depot school and graduated from Plymouth High School without honors in 1951. During his younger years, he delivered bottled milk, worked at Adam’s Supermarket and the Lake Tarleton Club. He joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea with the 66th Army Postal Unit where he learned enough Korean to say, “Bolly bolly chop chop” for the remainder of his life. He then attended Plymouth Teachers College and graduated in 1961 and met Mary Burke. Handsome and funny, his magnetic personality, charisma and zest for life hoodwinked Mary into 58 years of marriage.
Settling in Meredith, they raised six afflicted children and created a lively, loving home where all were welcome. Always a bustle of activity, the Whitcher household hosted many throughout the years, from church meetings on the porch to exchange students and stray animals. Instant coffee, Kool Aid popsicles and cheap beer were generously offered to all who spent time in the Whitcher home.
Wendall was a social studies teacher for many years at Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith, where he also coached baseball and cross country, advised, chaperoned, and devoted his generous energy and enthusiasm to all facets of school life. He adored his students and especially loved making an impact on the lives of those who were considered less likely to exceed expectations. He enjoyed telling stories of his hunting escapades and at the end of every hunting season would announce to his students, “Bambi lives!” During his tenure he served as a member of the Inter-Lakes school board and was an original member of the Inter-Lakes boosters who supported many extracurricular activities for the students. His fellow boosters were lifelong friends and they created decades of memories together while making a difference at Inter-Lakes. They built the bleachers at the soccer field, hosted sports award banquets and provided endless contributions to the students.
He was an active member of the Meredith Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years and bragged, “You light ‘em, we fight ‘em” and “We never met a cellar hole we couldn’t save.” His family and students knew the tones of his pager, and to simmer down while the dispatcher announced the emergency. In the fall, he could be found outside the Meredith Post Office selling turkey raffle tickets for the department (a buck a piece or four for $5) and he would gently remind Meredith voters to approve the fire department budget, especially if their house was made of wood. One year, after falling off a ladder and breaking ribs while hanging Christmas lights, his level-headed wife made Wendall promise he would not climb ladders anymore for the department, and he agreed that activity was now better suited for the younger men. Unfortunately, WMUR wasn’t aware of Mary’s demand, and a few years later, he made the 11 o’clock news on the roof of a burning building. A wise man he was not. He was an officer in the department spanning 20 years, ultimately serving as deputy chief and in retirement was an honorary parade-rider. He deeply valued his fire department brothers and sisters, and the lifelong friendships he made with them.
A natural extrovert who was always willing to lend a hand, his life was filled with dedicated service to his community while bringing a touch of good humor to any situation. He was a library trustee, a Boy Scout leader, a Little League umpire, a basketball score keeper and a member of the Meredith Militia for Meredith’s bicentennial celebration. In 2018, he was honored by the townspeople as the (co)grand marshall in the parade at Meredith’s 250th anniversary with Marjorie Lee, his longtime colleague and friend from Inter-Lakes. It was a flattering tribute to a man who loved his community.
Wendall is survived by his collection of recycled margarine containers and his six children, Cynthia Whitcher (Rose) of Bow, Janice Lord (Rick) of Lenoir City, Tennessee, Gordon Whitcher Jr. of Meredith, Christopher Whitcher of Meredith, Susan Zidron of Jacksonville, Florida and Rebecca Whitcher of Laconia; his seven grandchildren, Amanda Lord, Andrew Lord, Cody Whitcher, Carly Stanford, Jessica Zidron, Joe Zidron and Everett Whitcher; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family is extremely grateful and offers tremendous thanks to the compassionate staff at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith for their care and for pretending to think he was funny in his final years. He was thrilled to have a new audience for the same old jokes he had been telling for years.
A celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with a graveside service at the Meredith Village Cemetery at 1 p.m., followed by a reception at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant in Meredith.
In lieu of a ticker tape parade in his honor, donations can be made to the Meredith Fire Department or the Visiting Nurses Association.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Whitcher family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
