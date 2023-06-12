Gordon M. Webb, 80

ASHLAND — Gordon Mackenzie Webb, 80, of Ashland, left this earth to return to his Heavenly home, where he was surely welcomed with open arms, on May 26. His immediate family was by his side as he transitioned and, reluctantly, let him go, knowing they would be with him again. This very sad event occurred at Dartmouth Medical Health Center in Lebanon after Gordon had suffered a short period of declining health from auto immune encephalitis.

Gordon, or Gordie, to many, was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on June 1, 1942, the third son of Edmond and Margery (Grimes). He is predeceased by his parents and oldest brother, Earl Webb.

