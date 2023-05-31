Gordon Lang, 87

Gordon Lang, 87

JACKSON — Gordon Wheeler Lang, 87, of Jackson and Great East Lake, Wakefield, died Saturday, May 20, at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith, after a period of declining health due to COVID-19. Gordon was surrounded by his family throughout the last week of his life.

Gordon was born in Wolfeboro, on Aug. 19, 1935. He was the oldest child of the late Joseph W. and B. Katherine (Wheeler) Lang. While Gordon was born in New Hampshire, his parents soon moved to Abington, Massachusetts. Gordon spent summers and vacations with both sets of his grandparents in Wakefield, Sanbornville and Brookfield, helping his grandfathers around their farms. This is when he first developed a love for trains, and he would help his grandfather flag the trains through the downtown Sanbornville crossing. That Flag Station would later be bought by his grandmother and moved to Great East Lake to become the center of The Lang Camp. Gordon enjoyed summertime at the lake since 1947.

