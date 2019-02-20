MEREDITH — Gordon F. McCormack Jr., age 60, passed away Feb. 19, 2019, at Golden View in Meredith, following a period of declining health.
Born in Plymouth on May 8, 1958, he was the son of Gordon and Thelma McCormack. He was a long-time resident of Ashland, and most recently resided in Meredith.
He participated in many organizations over the years, including CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), a member of the Lakes Region Amateur Radio Club, and Ashland Budget Committee, and hw attended the Ashland Baptist Church over the years.
His family members include his dad, Gordon McCormack Sr. of Ashland; sister Cindy Glidden and brother-in-law Kenny Glidden of Campton; brother Tim and sister-in-law Jean McCormack of North Reading, Massachusetts; brother and sister-in-law David and Teresa McCormack of Meredith; nieces and nephews; and companion Pauline Gendron of Meredith.
He was predeceased by his mother, Thelma McCormack.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Cremation in Plymouth and Meredith are assisting the family with arrangements.
Private Services will be at a later date with a springtime burial.
