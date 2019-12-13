MEREDITH — Gloria Vivienne Thurston passed to another realm on Nov. 24, 2019, at Golden View Healthcare in Meredith.
She was born in Everett, Massachusetts, on March 29, 1925, to Chester and Vivienne (Morris) Thurston. GoGo, as she was affectionately known, graduated from Everett High School and went to work for Hersey Sparling in Dedham, Massachusetts, followed by 25 years working at the Internal Revenue Service in Andover, Massachusetts.
After retirement, she moved to Gilford and started another employment history, working in the kitchen at the Gilford Elementary School for 22 years, retiring at the age of 88, being then the oldest Gilford town employee. Her interaction with the children was a daily joy to her.
Having no children of her own, she devoted her life to her nephews and niece and their families, whom she adored and who adored her in return. She looked forward to family gatherings and reveled at the accomplishments of each family member, near and far.
She leaves behind five nephews, Richard DeVivo and wife Lynne of Gilford, Dr. Darryl DeVivo and wife Alicia of Manhattan, New York, David DeVivo and wife Judy of Pittsford, New York, Gerry DeVivo and wife Beth of Gilford, with whom she made her home for 32 years, and Richard Thurston and Susan Green of Salem; and niece Lorraine Silva of The Villages, Florida. She also leaves several grand-nieces and -nephews and their families: Peter DeVivo of Belmont, Kendra DeVivo of Laconia, Gregory DeVivo of Arizona, Dr. Cynthia DeVivo Berkley of Geneva, Switzerland, Jessica DeVivo of New Jersey, Kristin DeVivo of California, Nina Schafer and Owen DeVivo of New York, Diane Plooster of Washington State, Gary Johnson and Jason Thurston of New Hampshire, Tammy Page, Brian Thurston, Jennifer Spanos and Jeffrey Thurston, all of Massachusetts.
She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Alyce Thurston DeVivo; brother Chester Thurston; and nephew Chester (Bud) Thurston.
The family was blessed by her presence in their lives and will miss her greatly.
Services will be private and at a later date.
